iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5,639.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $155.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

