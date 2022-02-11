Islet Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,158,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.27% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $16.87 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

