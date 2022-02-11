Islet Management LP Makes New $14.46 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.