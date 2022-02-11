Islet Management LP Makes New $22.31 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VMware by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,036 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

