Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 170,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $54,184,000. SEA accounts for about 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

NYSE:SE opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.08. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

