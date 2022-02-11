Islet Management LP Takes $13.02 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 196,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

