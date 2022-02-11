Islet Management LP Takes Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

