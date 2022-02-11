ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,049. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

