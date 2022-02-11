ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

ITT stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 907,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

