ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in January

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 110 ($1.49) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.72. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. ITV has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

