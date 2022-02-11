Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,308 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 323.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.03.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

