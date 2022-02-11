Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.