Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 165,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.67 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.