Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $140.69 and a one year high of $176.73.

