Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000.

