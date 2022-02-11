Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

