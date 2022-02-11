Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.33.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.