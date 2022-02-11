Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10,589.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

