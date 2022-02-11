Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

VIRT stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,552,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

