Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $252.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average is $284.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

