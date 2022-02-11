Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $364.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

