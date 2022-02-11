Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ozon’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OZON stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ozon will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,397,000 after buying an additional 822,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

