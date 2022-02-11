Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Several research firms have issued reports on JRSH. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
