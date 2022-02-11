Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.20.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JRSH. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.