Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 1,018.2% in January

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JRONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.97) to €18.00 ($20.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of JRONY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.