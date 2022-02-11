Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 1,018.2% in January

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JRONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.97) to €18.00 ($20.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of JRONY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

