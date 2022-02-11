JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue Airways incurred loss in fourth-quarter 2021. This was the eighth successive quarterly loss posted by the low-cost carrier. Due to the omicron-induced turbulence, JetBlue reduced its scheduled flights for the current quarter. Total revenues in first-quarter 2022 are forecast to decline in the 11-16% range from first-quarter 2019 levels. Average fuel cost per gallon in the March quarter is estimated to be $2.59, higher than the $2.37 reported in fourth-quarter 2021. Due to the capacity-cuts, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise sharply, between 13 and 15%, in the March quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for March quarter loss has widened to 79 cents from 52 cents, seven days ago. However, JetBlue’s efforts to modernize its fleet are encouraging. The company's efforts to reduce its debt load is also encouraging.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.12.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 146,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,385. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

