JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.91

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $44.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 4,975 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,463,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 260,765 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

