JMP Securities Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

