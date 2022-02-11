Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JMAT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.35) to GBX 2,290 ($30.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.94) to GBX 2,320 ($31.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,550 ($34.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.04).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,776.50 ($24.02) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,746 ($23.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,973.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,457.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,572.01). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.03) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($558.62). In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

