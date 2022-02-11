Jonathan Y. Chan Sells 2,084 Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $18,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.