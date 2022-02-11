Jonestrading Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $20.00

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.