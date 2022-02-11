JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $91.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.78.

NYSE:TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

