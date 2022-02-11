JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.91.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

