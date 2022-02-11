JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash (LON:JPEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JPEC stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.39) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.36.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash Company Profile
Read More
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.