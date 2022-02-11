JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash (LON:JPEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPEC stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.39) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.36.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

