JS Capital Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Carvana by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carvana by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.02. 34,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,437. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

