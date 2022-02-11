JS Capital Management LLC Sells 81,398 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,398 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.5% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

KDP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.33. 66,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

