Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

MRNA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.