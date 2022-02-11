Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
MRNA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
