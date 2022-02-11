Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

