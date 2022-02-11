Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lannett worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 145,900 shares of company stock worth $218,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.