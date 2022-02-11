Jump Financial LLC Invests $89,000 in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in VirnetX by 174.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 101,869.99%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.