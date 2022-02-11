Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.