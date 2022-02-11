Jump Financial LLC Sells 67,600 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 855,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 256,523 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.91 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

