Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

