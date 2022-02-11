Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WFC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,903,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.
Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
