Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.03. 21,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average is $285.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

