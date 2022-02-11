Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,933 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22,433.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $86,472,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

