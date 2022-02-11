Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

