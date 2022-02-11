Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $684.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

