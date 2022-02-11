Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

KPTI stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

