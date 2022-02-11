Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 9.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 20,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,643,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

