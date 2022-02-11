Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 79,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,339. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

