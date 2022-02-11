Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
FIBK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12.
In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.
